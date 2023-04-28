SBI Card Q4 Results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 596 crore, revenue surges 32%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd ended at Rs 771.85, down by Rs 12.25, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.

Pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd on Friday reported a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 596.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 581 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,762.2 crore, up 32 percent against Rs 2,850.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) were at 2.35 percent of gross advances as of March 31, 2023, as against 2.22 percent as of March 31, 2022. Net non-performing assets were at 0.87 percent as of March 31, 2023, as against 0.78 percent as of March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the company's CRAR was 23.1 percent compared to 23.8 percent as of March 31, 2022. The company's Tier I capital was 20.4 percent as of March 31, 2023, compared to 21.0 percent as of March 31, 2022.

The interest income increased by 32 percent to Rs 1,672 crore in the current quarter against Rs 1,266 crore in the previous quarter of the last fiscal. Fees and commission income increased by 25 percent at Rs 1,786 crore in Q4 FY23 against Rs 1,427 crore in Q4 FY22

The finance costs increased by 90 percent to Rs 507 crore in the current quarter against Rs 267 crore in the previous quarter of the last fiscal. The total operating cost increased by 26 percent to Rs 1,980 crore in Q4 FY23 from R 1,577 crore in Q4 FY22.

The new accounts volume at 13,71,000 accounts in Q4 FY23 up by 37 percent against 10,02,000 accounts in Q4 FY22. The spending grew by 32 percent year-on-year at Rs 71,686 crore in Q4 FY23 against Rs 54,134 crore in Q4 FY22.