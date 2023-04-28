SBI Card Q4 Results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 596 crore, revenue surges 32%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd ended at Rs 771.85, down by Rs 12.25, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.

Pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd on Friday reported a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 596.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 581 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,762.2 crore, up 32 percent against Rs 2,850.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) were at 2.35 percent of gross advances as of March 31, 2023, as against 2.22 percent as of March 31, 2022. Net non-performing assets were at 0.87 percent as of March 31, 2023, as against 0.78 percent as of March 31, 2022.