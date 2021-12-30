SBI Cards partners with Paytm to tokenise cards; shares drop

SBI Cards and Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares were in focus on Thursday after the companies announced a collaboration. Digital payment lender Paytm partnered with SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd - the credit card arm of the state-owned lender SBI - to enable cardholders to tokenise their cards on devices and make payments through Paytm.

At 11:40 am, the stock of SBI Cards was down 1.2 percent at Rs 909.5 on BSE, and that of Paytm down 0.6 percent at Rs 1,334.3.

In a regulatory filing, SBI Cards said the product, 'SBI Card portfolio enabled on Paytm', will be launched on Thursday, and will be available on Android NFC devices.

Detailing the digital payments solution, SBI Cards said that only cards issued in India are enabled on the Paytm network. However, customers may transact using the SBI Card through the Paytm network in international locations, it added.

