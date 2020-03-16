Market SBI Cards lists below issue price: What should investors do now? Updated : March 16, 2020 04:03 PM IST The shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services made a weak debut on the bourses with listing at a 13 percent discount to its issue price. The investor sentiment has dampened amid the fears of the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty have fallen 16.6 percent since the initial public offer (IPO) of SBI Card opened for subscription on March 2, 2020.