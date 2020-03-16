Market

SBI Cards lists 13% down at Rs 658, recovers some ground

Updated : March 16, 2020 10:24 AM IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of the second largest credit card issuer in the country had seen a strong response from qualified institutional buyers and high net worth individuals.

In all, the issue was subscribed a little over 26 times. The QIB portion of the book was subscribed 57 times and the HNI portion 44 times.