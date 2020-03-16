Market
SBI Cards lists 13% down at Rs 658, recovers some ground
Updated : March 16, 2020 10:24 AM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of the second largest credit card issuer in the country had seen a strong response from qualified institutional buyers and high net worth individuals.
In all, the issue was subscribed a little over 26 times. The QIB portion of the book was subscribed 57 times and the HNI portion 44 times.
The company had already raised Rs 2,769 crore from 74 anchor investors, including 12 mutual funds.