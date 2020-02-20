HOME
NEWS
NEWS
Tax
Economy
Finance
IT
Technology
Real Estate
Energy
Legal
Retail
Auto
Telecom
Aviation
Infrastructure
Healthcare
Agriculture
Politics
Earnings
Markets
Markets
Markets
Stocks
Commodities
Currency
Bonds
Data
Views
Specials
Specials
Future of work
Reimagining Brands
Visual Stories
Personal Finance
Startup
Smart Living
Explainers
Entrepreneurship
Unwind
Cartoons
Quiz
Crossword
Newsletter
Videos
Videos
Videos
Life etc
Interviews
Startup Street
Market analysts
Money Money Money
Young Turks
Tech Toyz
Storyboard
Big Deal
Changing India
Stay Fit
Overdrive
Food for thought
Dress for Success
Boardroom Results
Podcasts
Podcasts
Podcasts
The Playbook
Marketbuzz
Questions That Needs Answers
Tech@work
The Medicine Box
Money Money Money
Young Turks Masterclass
Shows
spark
spark
spark
Spark Explained
CEO AWARDS
Front Runners
Rakho Poora Khayal
#BestGiftForward
Breakthrough Partnerships
Tailor Made Biz
Disruptors
MF Simplified
More
More
Anchor hub
About
Contact
Advertise with us
#TelecomAGRDues
#Coronavirus
#Budget2020
SENSEX
NIFTY 50
Hang Seng
Taiwan Weighted
MCX GOLD
APR 03
MCX SILVER
MAR 05
USD/INR
EUR/INR
80.0630
SENSEX
NIFTY 50
NIFTY MIDCAP 100
S&P BSE MIDCAP
Hang Seng
Taiwan Weighted
DAX
Nasdaq
MCX GOLD
APR 03
MCX SILVER
MAR 05
MCX CRUDEOIL
MAR 19
MCX NATURALGAS
FEB 25
USD/INR
EUR/INR
GBP/INR
JPY/INR
INDIAN
GLOBAL
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Sensex edges lower, Nifty near 12,100; metal, financial stocks fall
Shares fall in Asia as virus outbreak hits profits, events
Oil prices inch higher, but gains capped by widening economic impact of coronavirus outbreak
Rupee opens at 71.79 against dollar, trades at lowest level since January 8
Home
Market
Stocks
Finance
SBI Cards IPO will open on March 2
Updated : February 20, 2020 11:56 AM IST
You May Also Like
Gas prices likely to hit multiyear low in 1HFY21
Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus
General Motors to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand following sale
Trending on CNBC-TV18
Smart Living
Four gadgets you should invest in for good health
Market
India's economic growth likely to pick up soon, says Morgan...
Economy
We should remove exemptions and deductions in a phased manner,...
Live TV
recommended for you
Politics
In pictures: Ahmedabad's Motera stadium that will host...
Infrastructure
Ambuja Cements' Q4CY19 numbers today: Here's what to expect
Energy
Gas prices likely to hit multiyear low in 1HFY21