The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Services has bee subscribed 3.32 times so far on the third day of bidding on Wednesday.

At 12:30 pm, the issue received bids for 33,27,46,886 equity shares against issue size of 10,02,79,411 shares, according to the data available on the exchanges.

The issue will close for Qualified Institutional Buyers today and for retail investors and high networth individuals (HNI) on Thursday.

The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth Rs 500 crore and a total dilution of around 14 percent is expected to be done through SBI Cards IPO via an Offer For Sale (OFS) route.

The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 750-755 per share.

The company aims to raise Rs 10,355 crore through this IPO. It has already raised Rs 2,769 crore from 74 anchor investors, including 12 mutual funds.

Brokerages have recommended subscribing to the IPO of SBI Cards, the second-largest credit card company in the country.