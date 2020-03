The much-awaited SBI Cards and Payment Services’ initial public offering IPO will open for subscription on March 2 with a price band of Rs 750-755 per share. The company aims to raise Rs 10,355 crore through this IPO.

The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth Rs 500 crore and a total dilution of around 14 percent is expected to be done through SBI Cards IPO via an Offer For Sale (OFS) route.

The shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE both on or around March 16, according to the red herring prospectus. The book running lead managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, HSBC, Nomura and SBI Capital Markets.

Brokerages have recommended subscribing to this IPO as SBI Cards is the second-largest credit card company in the country.

“Given its dominant position in the credit card market and strong parentage, SBI Cards is well placed to benefit from the rising trend of digital payments and e-commerce,” said Motilal Oswal.

The company has strong support from its parent, State Bank of India.

“Strong growth, stable asset quality, and superior return ratios provide comfort and justify the premium valuation. Further, being the first in the segment to get listed, it could generate high investor interest,” Motilal Oswal added.

Thus the brokerage recommends subscribing to the IPO.

Analysts at Anand Rathi said that during FY14-19, SBI cards grew faster than the system in terms of transaction volume and also credit card outstanding.

The brokerage expects this to continue with growth in credit card spend at 25 percent for the system during FY20-25. “SBI Cards is likely to mine the huge debit card base for SBI more effectively,” it said.

HDFC Securities also advised to subscribe to the issue as it believes SBI Cards is focused on increasing its presence in India’s tier II and tier III cities where its cardholder base has historically been underrepresented, but which has contributed an increasing proportion of its new accounts in recent years.

“SBI Cards also remain committed to entering into new co-brand partnerships, including leading organized retail chains, online aggregators and financial marketplaces, to tap into new cardholder segments by cross-selling into its new co-brand partner’s customer base,” HDFC Securities said.

Yes Securities says that SBI Cards is a solid business having a large multifaceted distribution franchise, sophisticated and scalable core technology systems and a mature and capital-efficient revenue profile.

Being a proxy consumption play, the brokerage would prefer P/E as a valuation basis; wherein SBI cards is being offered at 45xFY20 (post-money) and 26xFY22 multiples. A 25 percent growth rate appears self-sustainable on current RoE and dividend pay-out. The asset quality cycle has been benign for nearly a decade now; thus, any disruption in the credit cost cycle could significantly impact valuation and sustainable growth rate.

Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher noted that SBI Cards is being offered at a significant premium to global peers which are trading at 9x-13x FY22 EPS, expects premium valuations to sustain given unique business model of standalone cards business, 35 percent EPS CAGR and attractive return ratios.