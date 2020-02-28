Market
SBI Cards IPO likely to receive high investor interest
Updated : February 28, 2020 12:58 PM IST
The SBI Cards IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth Rs 500 crore and a total dilution of around 14 percent is expected to be done through SBI Cards IPO via an Offer For Sale (OFS) route.
The price range has been fixed at Rs 750-755 per share, while the lot size of SBI Cards IPO, or the minimum number of shares to be subscribed, has been fixed at 19 shares.
The initial public offering (IPO) by the second-largest credit card issuer in India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, is expected to raise around Rs 9,000 crore.