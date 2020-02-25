  • SENSEX
SBI Cards IPO: Here's everything you need to know about FY20's biggest IPO

Updated : February 25, 2020 12:20 PM IST

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Services, a subsidiary of State Bank of India (SBI), will open on March 2, aiming to raise about Rs 9,000 crore.
An employee discount of Rs 75 per share will be offered to eligible employees, said SBI in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The company started operations in 1998 as a joint venture with GE Capital Corp.
