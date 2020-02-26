Business SBI Cards IPO: Here's a SWOT analysis Updated : February 26, 2020 04:01 PM IST The initial public offering (IPO) by the second-largest credit card issuer in India, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, is expected to raise around Rs 9,000 crore. The price range has been fixed at Rs 750-755 per share, while the lot size of SBI Cards IPO, or the minimum number of shares to be subscribed, has been fixed at 19 shares. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE both on and around March 16.