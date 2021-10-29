0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • SBI Cards, Birlasoft, Firstsource, 5 other new stocks in F&O fall up to 4%

SBI Cards, Birlasoft, Firstsource, 5 other new stocks in F&O fall up to 4%

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Atul, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, Firstsource Solutions, Gujarat State Petronet, Laurus, SBI Cards & Payment Services and Whirlpool fell on Thursday. All of the eight entered the F&O segment.

SBI Cards, Birlasoft, Firstsource, 5 other new stocks in F&O fall up to 4%
Dalal Street began a new monthly derivatives series on Friday with eight new stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment. These are: Atul, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, Firstsource Solutions, Gujarat State Petronet, Laurus, SBI Cards & Payment Services and Whirlpool of India.
At 11:25 am, all of the eight stocks traded in negative territory amid a highly volatile session. Atul was down 1.5 percent, Birlasoft 1.9 percent, Chambal Fertilisers 2.6 percent, Firstsource Solutions one percent, GSPL 2.5 percent, Laurus Labs 3.1 percent, SBI Cards four percent and Whirlpool two percent.
Here's how these new entrants in the F&O segment have fared in the past:
ALSO READ
The headline Nifty50 index ended the October series with a gain of 239.1 points or 1.4 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex gauge climbed up 858.3 points (1.5 percent) during this period.
In a circular on October 8, stock exchange NSE had said the eight stocks would be introduced in the segment from October 29 "subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of the quarter sigma computation cycle of October 2021".
NSE, in a separate circular on October 28, notified the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the eight stocks as follows:
Security nameSymbolLot sizeQuantity freeze
AtulATUL752250
BirlasoftBSOFT130052000
Chambal FertilisersCHAMBFERT150060000
Firstsource SolutionsFSL2600104000
GSPLGSPL170068000
Laurus LabsLAURUSLABS90045000
SBI CardsSBICARD50020000
WhirlpoolWHIRLPOOL25010000
SymbolApplicable step valueNo. of strikes provided in the money, at the money, out of the moneyNo. of additional strikes which may be enabled intraday
ATUL10020-1-2020
BSOFT109-1-99
CHAMBFERT515-1-1515
FSL59-1-99
GSPL513-1-1313
LAURUSLABS1011-1-1111
SBICARD2012-1-1212
WHIRLPOOL2020-1-2020
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
First Published:  IST
Tags
next story