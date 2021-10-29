SBI Cards, Birlasoft, Firstsource, 5 other new stocks in F&O fall up to 4%

Dalal Street began a new monthly derivatives series on Friday with eight new stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment. These are: Atul, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, Firstsource Solutions, Gujarat State Petronet, Laurus, SBI Cards & Payment Services and Whirlpool of India.

At 11:25 am, all of the eight stocks traded in negative territory amid a highly volatile session. Atul was down 1.5 percent, Birlasoft 1.9 percent, Chambal Fertilisers 2.6 percent, Firstsource Solutions one percent, GSPL 2.5 percent, Laurus Labs 3.1 percent, SBI Cards four percent and Whirlpool two percent.

Here's how these new entrants in the F&O segment have fared in the past:

ALSO READ

The headline Nifty50 index ended the October series with a gain of 239.1 points or 1.4 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex gauge climbed up 858.3 points (1.5 percent) during this period.

In a circular on October 8, stock exchange NSE had said the eight stocks would be introduced in the segment from October 29 "subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of the quarter sigma computation cycle of October 2021".

NSE, in a separate circular on October 28, notified the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the eight stocks as follows:

Security name Symbol Lot size Quantity freeze Atul ATUL 75 2250 Birlasoft BSOFT 1300 52000 Chambal Fertilisers CHAMBFERT 1500 60000 Firstsource Solutions FSL 2600 104000 GSPL GSPL 1700 68000 Laurus Labs LAURUSLABS 900 45000 SBI Cards SBICARD 500 20000 Whirlpool WHIRLPOOL 250 10000