Top level exit at SBI Card after chief risk officer quits

Aparna Kuppuswamy’s last working day will be February 10, 2023.

State Bank of India’s credit card arm, SBI Cards and Payments Services, informed the exchanges on Wednesday that its Chief Risk Officer Aparna Kuppuswamy has resigned from her post.

Earlier, SBI Cards' Chief Financial Officer, Nalin Negi, had resigned from the company. His last working day was July 31, 2022.

The credit card company promoted by the country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 52 percent jump in net profit at Rs 526 crore for the September quarter compared to Rs 345 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's total revenue rose 28 percent to Rs 3,453 crore from Rs 2,696 crore in the year-ago period.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial company that offers credit card portfolios to individual cardholders and corporate clients. In March 2020, SBI Card became the first pure-play credit card company to list on the stock exchanges in the country.

SBI Cards and Payment Services has over 14 million credit cards in force and is the second-largest credit card issuer in the country.