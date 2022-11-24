English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Top level exit at SBI Card after chief risk officer quits

Top level exit at SBI Card after chief risk officer quits

Top level exit at SBI Card after chief risk officer quits
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 24, 2022 1:58 PM IST (Published)

Aparna Kuppuswamy’s last working day will be February 10, 2023.

State Bank of India’s credit card arm, SBI Cards and Payments Services, informed the exchanges on Wednesday that its Chief Risk Officer Aparna Kuppuswamy has resigned from her post.

Recommended Articles

View All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

Kuppuswamy's last working day will be February 10, 2023.


Earlier, SBI Cards' Chief Financial Officer, Nalin Negi, had resigned from the company. His last working day was July 31, 2022.

The credit card company promoted by the country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 52 percent jump in net profit at Rs 526 crore for the September quarter compared to Rs 345 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's total revenue rose 28 percent to Rs 3,453 crore from Rs 2,696 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read: Analysts lower SBI Card earnings estimates after company's quarterly performance fails to excite Street

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial company that offers credit card portfolios to individual cardholders and corporate clients. In March 2020, SBI Card became the first pure-play credit card company to list on the stock exchanges in the country.

SBI Cards and Payment Services has over 14 million credit cards in force and is the second-largest credit card issuer in the country.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services are currently trading at Rs 797.95, down 0.10 percent.

Also Read: SBI Card to charge processing fees on rent payments from Nov 15 — check details
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

SBI cards

Next Article

LIC increases its stake in Mahindra and Mahindra Finance over the last 18 months

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng