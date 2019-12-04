#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Saudi Aramco IPO: Institutional tranche oversubscribed 2.95 times

Updated : December 04, 2019 08:50 AM IST

Saudi Aramco has received subscription orders for around 6.3 billion of shares so far from institutions in the first 17 days of the IPO, Samba Capital, NCB Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia said.
Aramco plans to sell 1.5 percent of its shares in a deal that could raise up to $25.6 billion.
Saudi Aramco IPO: Institutional tranche oversubscribed 2.95 times
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20

Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20

Huawei Watch GT 2 set to be launched in India on Thursday

Huawei Watch GT 2 set to be launched in India on Thursday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV