Saudi Aramco IPO: Institutional tranche oversubscribed 2.95 times
Updated : December 04, 2019 08:50 AM IST
Saudi Aramco has received subscription orders for around 6.3 billion of shares so far from institutions in the first 17 days of the IPO, Samba Capital, NCB Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia said.
Aramco plans to sell 1.5 percent of its shares in a deal that could raise up to $25.6 billion.
