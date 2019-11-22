Saudi Aramco IPO: How Indians can subscribe to the world's largest public offer
Updated : November 22, 2019 03:06 PM IST
While local investors can submit their bids till November 28, institutional investors get extended time till December 4 for subscribing to the issue.
Aramco is expected to beat the record-breaking $25 billion raised by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba when it made its stock market debut in New York in 2014.
Investors can use the government's remittance scheme in which domestic investors are allowed to remit $250,000 in a year to other countries.
