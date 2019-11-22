Saudi Aramco IPO: How Indians can subscribe to the world's largest public offer

Saudi Aramco's much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription from November 17. While local investors can submit their bids till November 28, institutional investors get extended time till December 4 for subscribing to the issue.

The plan is to sell 1.5 percent of the company, or about 3 billion shares valuing the IPO at as much as 96 billion riyals and giving the company a market value of between $1.6 trillion and $1.7 trillion, making it potentially the world's biggest IPO.

Aramco is expected to beat the record-breaking $25 billion raised by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba when it made its stock market debut in New York in 2014.

Saudi Arabia’s state-owned company set a price range of 30-32 Riyal on November 17, but the final price will only be determined on December 5, the day after all subscriptions close and will only trade on the Saudi stock exchange — the Tadawul — expected to start in mid-December.

The company did not make the offer in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia.

However, Indian investors can still invest in the IPO

1. Investors can use the government's remittance scheme (LRS) in which domestic investors are allowed to remit $250,000 in a year to other countries. These funds amount can be used for specific current account or capital account transactions, which include making equity and debt investment abroad.

2. One can also invest through professional wealth managers. Some fund houses like Edelweiss, Invesco Mutual Fund, DSP, Franklin Templeton, among others offer products that help Indian investors get exposure to global equities. Investors can also look for stockbrokers who have a license to invest in both India and Saudi and can invest through them as well.

3. One can also buy indirectly by purchasing international mutual funds. The mutual funds houses will invest in the Saudi Aramco stock if they found it promising. Buying an international mutual fund would make it possible for investing in the IPO and later on Saudi Aramco shares after the listing.