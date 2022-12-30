Homemarket newsstocks news

Satin Creditcare gets second tranche of Rs 25 crore from Florintee Ventures

Satin Creditcare gets second tranche of Rs 25 crore from Florintee Ventures

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 30, 2022 12:10:42 PM IST (Published)

Florintree committed a Rs 100 crore investment in the form of 1.23 crorw fully convertible warrants through preferential allotment in January 2022.

Recommended Articles

View All

These five stocks doubled in 2022 and boosted these mutual fund houses holding them exclusively

IST5 Min(s) Read

MSMEs: Will 2023 be about survival or growth?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Quant MF’s Sandeep Tandon reveals his success mantra — talks about big sector themes for 2023

IST2 Min(s) Read

Do YouTubers need to pay income tax? What about minors?

IST3 Min(s) Read


Microfinance firm Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. has received a Rs 25 crore investment in the second tranche from private equity player Florintree Ventures LLP through the conversion of around 41.02 lakh fully convertible warrants.
The stock rose by over 2 percent in morning trade following the announcement.
The investment will support the microfinance lender in its planned expansion, portfolio growth, and its efforts in increasing financial inclusion through its operations in 23 states.
Florintree committed a Rs 100 crore investment in the form of 1.23 crore fully convertible warrants through preferential allotment in January 2022.
The private equity player had invested Rs 25 crore at the time of issuance of fully convertible warrants. The balance amount of Rs 50 crore will be paid by July 2023.
Florintree Ventures LLP is a growth-stage private equity firm that invests in technology-backed firms and is led by former Blackstone India Head Mathew Cyriac.
According to HP Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, with the fund infusion, the microfinance lender is well poised to have a comfortable capital position. It is out of the pandemic woes and on a strong footing and treading the growth path.
Satin Creditcare also offers a bouquet of financial products in the Non‐MFI segment, consisting of loans to MSMEs, a housing finance subsidiary, business correspondent services, and similar services to other financial institutions.
Shares of Satin Creditcare are trading 1.78 percent higher at Rs 156.95.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Satin Creditcare

Next Article

Craftsman Automation shares at 52-week high post Rs 375 crore acquisition