Satia Industries wins three major textbook printing orders worth Rs 200 crore

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 2, 2023 8:23:47 PM IST (Published)

The total order takes the aggregate volume of paper to over 17,000 tonnes and the value stands approximately at Rs 200 crore.

Shares of Satia Industries Ltd. rose 4.62 percent to Rs 137 per piece on the BSE on Monday after the company announced bagging multiple orders worth Rs 200 crore.


The leading wood and agro-based paper manufacturer won three major contracts for the supply of paper for printing textbooks. The total order takes the aggregate volume of paper to over 17,000 tonnes and the value stands approximately at Rs 200 crore.

The company has bagged three contracts from Bal Bharti, Pune; and the School Education Boards of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The orders will be executed in the March quarter of the current financial year.

The order solidifies the purchasers’ trust in Satia Industry’s potential of fulfilling the enhanced demand for writing and printing paper under the New Education Policy (NEP).

Satia Industries Ltd. is one of the largest wood and agro-based paper manufacturers in India. The company achieved 1,41,525 MT production in the financial year 2022 and it has augmented its total installed capacity to 2,05,000 MTPA.

Shares of Satia Industries Ltd. closed 3.59 percent higher at Rs 135.65 on the BSE on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
