The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has granted interim relief to Franklin Templeton in relation to market regulator SEBI's order.

The tribunal stayed the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) order restraining Franklin Templeton from launching a new debt scheme.

The SAT has also asked Franklin Templeton to deposit Rs 250 crore in 3 weeks in an escrow account.

The tribunal will next hear the matter on August 30.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)