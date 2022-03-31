Saregama locked in 5% upper circuit after board approves demerger of distribution biz

Shares of Saregama India were locked at their 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 4,828.45 on Thursday after the board approved the demerger of the company's entire distribution division.

The demerger applies to the selling of all physical products, including Carvaan, on digital markets, as well as non-core assets that have been recognised (i.e. investment in publication business).

The online marketplace has a lot of promise, and the abilities obtained by the demerged company recently can be used to manage end-to-end distribution activity, with the ability to add a lot more products, said Saregama.

According to the company, this will also benefit the demerged company’s business, as the negotiation strength generated by the distributors by selling a suite of products will help accelerate carvaan sales too.

The demerged company plans to demerge its e-commerce distribution business into the resulting company, which will, among other things, unlock the value of each of the businesses for the demerged company's shareholders, attract investors, and provide better capital access flexibility, according to the company.

Two fully paid up equity shares of the resulting company, credited as fully paid up, for every one equity share of the demerged company.

Meanwhile, on February 24, 2022, the board of directors of Saregama India approved a stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1 per share. The corporation had stated that the sub-division of face value of equity shares was done to increase the liquidity of the company's shares in the stock market and to make them more affordable to small retail shareholders, as well as to broaden the base of small retail shareholders.