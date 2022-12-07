Fennel Pvt. Ltd. pares stake in Sapphire Foods with the sale of 6 lakh shares

The stock has jumped over 4.6 percent in the last five trading sessions (taking Wednesday’s high into account).

The share counter of Sapphire Foods India Ltd., a leading restaurant operator in the country, saw heavy trading volumes on Tuesday as Fennel Pvt. Ltd. sold over 6 lakh shares of the company through open market transactions.

According to the BSE bulk deals data, Fennel Pvt. Ltd. sold over 6 lakh shares of Sapphire Foods, a nearly 1 percent stake in the company, at an average price of Rs 1,390 apiece. The total transaction value stood at around Rs 84 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday at the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock jumped nearly 1.8 percent to hit a high of Rs 1,422.65 in early trade.

The stock has jumped over 4.6 percent in the last five trading sessions (taking Wednesday’s high into account). Over the past year, the stock has risen nearly 33 percent compared to a 10 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Sapphire Foods is engaged in the franchisee business of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell branded restaurants in India.

During the September quarter, the company reported a net profit of Rs 26.89 crore as against a net loss of Rs 5 crore during the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 35.6 percent to Rs 562.77 crore as against Rs 414.15 crore a year ago.

In a post-earnings note, ICICI Securities said it was maintaining its ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,455.

Shares of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. are trading at Rs 1,400, up 0.16 percent.