Sansera Engineering IPO: Should you subscribe?

The Rs 1,283-crore initial public offering (IPO) of automotive components manufacturer Sansera Engineering opened for subscription on September 14 at a price band of Rs 734-744 per equity share.

The issue, that will close on September 16, is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 1,72,44,328 equity shares by existing selling shareholders.

The OFS comprises the sale of 86,35,408 shares by Client Ebene Ltd, 48,36,723 shares by CVCIGP II Employees EBENE, 20,58,069 shares by S Sekhar Vasan, 5,71,376 shares each by Unni Rajagopal K, FR Singhvi and D Devaraj.

The Bengaluru-based company is a manufacturer of a range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle verticals. It is the largest supplier of connecting rods, rocker arms and gear shifter forks to two-wheeler OEMs in India.

Certain analysts have advised subscribing to the issue on fair valuations and the company’s healthy growth prospects going ahead.

On the valuation front, Sansera Engineering’s IPO is priced at P/E of 36.2x based on FY21 earnings, diluted equity shares and upper price band which is fairly priced when compared to its listed industry peers i.e, Endurance Technologies at 43.3x, Minda Industries at 91.6x, Sundram Fasteners at 50.4x, Suprajit Engineering at 30.7x and Motherson Sumi at 64.1x.

“Sansera Engineering is one of the top 10 global suppliers of connecting rods within the Light Vehicle segment and Commercial Vehicle segment for CY 2020. The company has strong relationships with respected Indian and Global OEM’s. They have a well-diversified portfolio of segments, products, customers and geography,” BP Wealth noted.

Considering the strong product portfolio, advanced manufacturing capabilities and robust track record, the brokerage house has a “subscribe” rating for the long term.

Sansera Engineering clocked EBITDA margins of 17.6 percent in FY21 with a return ratio of 10-12 percent. As of FY21, debt to equity was at 0.6x.

Meanwhile, investors’ sentiments remain weak towards automotive companies amid fear of rising competition from electric vehicles (EV) players and the requirement for capex requirement for EV expansion.

As per the Crisil report, EV penetration in two-wheeler motorcycles will be less than 1 percent by FY26, around 4 percent for PVs and around 25 percent for two-wheeler scooters which indicates a shift towards EVs would be more gradual in the longer term.

“While SEL manufactures core components for ICE engine, SEL intend to develop multiple technology-driven systems and components to cater to growing opportunities in the electrification of vehicles. Fungibility of production lines allowing the company to interchange capacity and product mix over product categories will also benefit business,” Choice Broking said.

As per the brokerage, likely strong revenue growth and healthy EBIDTA margin over 15 percent will boost the company’s profitability in the coming future. Choice Broking has assigned a ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue.