Shares of Sanofi India surged 9 percent on Wednesday to hit its 52-week high on robust December-quarter results. The company reported a 22.7 percent rise when compared annually in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.3 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 79.3 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

The stock rose as much as 9 percent in intra-day deals to hit its 52-week high of Rs 7,637.55. At 10:02 am, the stock was trading 4 percent higher at Rs 7,270 as compared to a 0.7 percent or 270 points fall in BSE Sensex at 40,011.

The total income of the company also rose 14.01 percent (YoY) to Rs 851.1 crore in Q3 as compared to Rs 746.5 crore in the same period last financial year.

It also announced a final dividend of Rs 106 per equity share Rs 10 each and a one-time special dividend of Rs 243 per equity share Rs 10 each for the year ended 31st December 2019. The total dividend recommended is Rs 349 per equity share Rs 10 each for the year ended December 31, 2019.