Market may consolidate over 6 months, Omicron situation needs to be tracked closely: Kotak Institutional Equities' Prasad

Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities expects the Indian market to consolidate over the next six months, he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. The Indian economy is expected to see strong growth going forward, said Prasad, Managing Director and Co-Head at Kotak Institutional Equities.

“The best sense over the next few months is that the market is not going anywhere, it will be a range-bound market,” he said.

His remarks come as renewed concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spooked investors across the globe.

He said the Omicron situation needs to be tracked closely.

“Hopefully in the next one-two weeks we will get more clarity and if it’s not a very serious thing as far as both healthcare and economy are concerned. So let us see how that plays out,” he said.

Prasad is banking on the capex revival theme.

“A very quick rotation which happens in the market. It is not as if a lot of money moving in and out of the portfolios. It is just that the expectations change very swiftly resulting in stock prices reviving also very quickly. So by the time you try and do any trade, the stock prices would have moved. It’s sensible to have more focus on strategy and work on that basis,” he said.

