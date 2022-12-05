Sanghi Industries to raise Rs 50 crore via preferential allotment to promoter group entity

Infusion of the funds will be done at a price of Rs 68.25 per equity share.

The promoters of Sanghi Industries are infusing Rs 50 crore into the cement manufacturing company, according to a stock exchange filing.

The board of the Ahmedabad-based company in its meeting held on December 3, 2022, approved a proposal for the issuance of 73.26 lakh equity shares of the firm to the promoter group entity Thinkfar Tradelink Private Limited on a preferential basis.

The proposal is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities and the shareholders of the company at the extraordinary general meeting.

Based on the September quarter shareholding pattern, the promoter stake in the company stood at 71.93 percent, out of which nearly 97 percent is pledged. The company had a net debt of Rs 1,310 crore as of the September quarter.

Sanghi Industries Ltd. is a leading cement manufacturer and exporter from Western India. It has a 6.1 MMTPA capacity cement plant in Kutch, Gujarat. It has a 6.6 MMTPA clinker plant and 143 MW captive power plants. It also owns one of the largest limestone reserves in India with ‘A grade’ marine limestone reserves of around 1 billion MT, according to the company.

Sanghi Industries also has bulk cement terminals at Navlakhi (Gujarat), Dharamtar (Maharashtra) and Kochi (Kerala).

The company serves the local markets of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala while exporting products to the Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent.

Shares of Sanghi Industries are trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 70.