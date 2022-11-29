Sanghi Industries board approves allotment of NCDs worth Rs 500 crore

The NCDs are unrated, unlisted, and redeemable.
The debentures will have a three-year term and a coupon rate of 12 percent per annum. Interest on these will be paid on a monthly basis.
The Gujarat-based cement manufacturer reported a net loss of Rs 44 crore during the September quarter as compared to a net profit of Rs 4.45 crore during the same period last year.
In September, India Ratings and Research placed the company's rating on "Ratings Watch Negative" after downgrading the company's long-term issuer rating to IND BB+ from IND BBB.
Shares of Sanghi Industries ended 0.7 percent higher at Rs 66.70.