Shares of key Volkswagen supplier drop after carmaker reports lowest deliveries in a decade

Shares of auto ancillaries company Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. dropped over 4 percent before recovering from the lows, after German carmaker Volkswagen Group's deliveries fell to the lowest in over a decade, according to reports.

The reports said that the VW Group deliveries in 2022 declined by 7 percent to 8.3 million units.

According to a company presentation, Volkswagen Group accounts for around 7 percent of the revenue of Samvardhana Motherson while Germany contributes around 13 percent to its revenue.

While deliveries in the December quarter rose by 14.3 percent, VW group expects further challenges in 2023 amid COVID-19 cases in China and supply chain worries due to the war in Ukraine.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal last initiated a ‘buy’ rating on Samvardhana Motherson with a price target of Rs 95 apiece.

Motilal Oswal had noted that Samvardhana Motherson was well-placed to benefit from easing supply issues. Moreover, the company is a big beneficiary of global mega trends emerging in the automotive industry.

The brokerage firm also pointed out that Samvardhana Motherson has weathered a storm over the last two-to-three years and now trades at a reasonable valuation

Shares of Samvardhan Motherson are trading lower by 1.2 percent at Rs 77.20.