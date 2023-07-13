This analyst expects Samvardhana Motherson's operating profit to double in three years, upgrades it to buy

However, Jefferies warned that a potential stake sale by Sumitomo Wiring Systems, which owns around 14 percent stake in the company, could act as an overhang on the stock.

Brokerage firm Jefferies has upgrades shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (SAMIL), the auto components manufacturer, to buy from the earlier rating of neutral. It has also raised the price target on the stock to Rs 115 from Rs 70 earlier.

The revised price target from Jefferies implies a potential upside of 23 percent from Wednesday's closing levels.

In a note, Jefferies mentioned that Samvardhana Motherson's operating profit began to improve in financial year 2023 after four tough years. It now expects the company's operating profit or EBITDA to double and earnings per share (EPS) to triple over financial year 2023-2026 led by a supportive operating environment and profit accretion due to acquisitions.