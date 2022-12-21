Homemarket newsstocks news

Easing supply chain issues to aid Samvardhana Motherson says Motilal Oswal

Easing supply chain issues to aid Samvardhana Motherson says Motilal Oswal

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 5:35:50 PM IST (Published)

Motilal Oswal recommended investors to buy the shares of the auto ancillaries company with a price target of Rs 95 apiece.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

IST6 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Motilal OswalSamvardhana Motherson

Previous Article

Indian auto component market robust, has foreign players' attention: ACMA's Sunjay Kapur

Next Article

Car buyers are a lot more wary now than during the festive period, says Sundaram Finance