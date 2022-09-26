By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini Samvardhana Motherson says the transaction is EPS accretive and is likely to be completed within the next 6-8 months.

Samvardhana Motherson, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has announced its first acquisition in Japan through its Vision Systems Business division.

The company has entered into an agreement with Ichikoh Industries to acquire its mirror business at an enterprise value of JPY 5.2 billion (Rs 293 crore at current exchange rate).

The transaction will include Ichikoh's mirror business which develops and manufactures automotive mirrors and associated products in Japan and China, catering largely to Japanese OEMs.

Motherson will end up adding three manufacturing facilities across both the countries and 260 patents to its IP portfolio post this transaction.

"This acquisition is the next major step in line with the Group Strategy of 3CX10 with increased geographic and customer diversification," the company wrote in its exchange filing. Motherson's 3CX10 strategy involves ensuring that non-component, no country or no customer contributes more than 10 percent of the overall top line.

Subject to customary conditions, the transaction is likely to be completed over the next 6-8 months.

Ichikoh's mirror business reported revenue of JPY 15.8 billion in 2021, down from JPY 22 billion in 2019. The company is a key supplier of automotive mirrors to Japanese OEMs in Japan, China, and Thailand.

Motherson's Vision Systems division serves customers from 37 facilities across 18 countries. This division supplies exterior mirrors, interior mirrors, and camera-based detection systems to leading global automotive OEMs.

The transaction is EPS accretive, according to the company.

"With this acquisition, Motherson will acquire design and manufacturing footprint in Japan enabling closer coordination and stronger relationship with Japanese customers both for their local as well as a global business," Motherson chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal was quoted as saying.

A few weeks earlier, Motherson had acquired Daimler India Commercial Vehicles' frame manufacturing and assembly operations facilities in Chennai. The deal made Samvardhana the sole supplier of frame assembly to Daimler India CV for the next 10 years. The company sees a revenue potential of Rs 300 crore through this acquisition.

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International are trading 1.6 percent lower at Rs 116.20, as of 9:40 AM.