homemarket Newsstocks News

Salzer sets up new manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu shares rise 6%

Salzer sets up new manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu - shares rise 6%

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 2:45:37 PM IST (Published)

The commercial production of the first phase is expected to commence in March 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Capital goods engineering company Salzer Electronics Ltd. on Monday gained over 6 percent after it announced that it was setting up a new manufacturing facility at Hosur in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu at an initial investment of Rs 15 crore.


The new facility will help increase the company’s production capacity of high-demand products like Wire Harness and Toroidal Transformers.

The investment will be made through internal accruals.

The new strategically located rented manufacturing facility is spread over 8 acres, which covers an area of around 30,000 square feet.

The commercial production of the first phase is expected to commence in March 2023. The company will utilise 15,000 square feet of area in the first phase, while the rest will be utised in the second phase.

 Salzer mentioned that the new Hosur facility, which is in proximity to large auto component suppliers, two-wheeler manufacturing companies, and other global leading manufacturers of electrical products in the region, would gain more momentum with quick delivery and improved focus on customer requirements and satisfaction.

Salzer is a Leading player offering total and customised electrical solutions in switchgears, wires and cables, and energy management business. It is the largest manufacturer of CAM-operated rotary switches and wire ducts in India. The company caters to a wide range of products with four in-house manufacturing facilities, located in Coimbatore.

Ventura Securities this month announced that it has initiated coverage on shares of Salzer Electronics with a ‘buy’ rating and has assigned a 24-month target price of Rs 388.

Shares of the company are trading 5 percent higher at Rs 303.85.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Salzer Electronics

Previous Article

LTIMindtree in the green despite Q3 profit below estimates

Next Article

Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Preview | Volume growth may stay flat, ad spends key