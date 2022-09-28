SAIL's turnover crosses Rs 1 lakh crore in 2021-22, records best ever production performance

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd ended at Rs 73.75, down by Rs 1.10, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

Public sector steel giant Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday said it posted the best ever production performance of 18.733 million tonne hot metal and 17.37 million tonne crude steel during 2022 fiscal.

The company said it entered into the elite club of Indian companies having a turnover above Rs 1 lakh crore.

The turnover of Rs 1.03 lakh crore during FY’22 saw substantial growth of more than 50 percent over the previous best of Rs 6,8452 crore achieved during FY’21.

The increase in turnover coupled with improved operational performance helped the company achieve its highest-ever numbers in terms of profitability, SAIL said.

Soma Mondal, chairman of SAIL said the company would be making many more interventions to curtail carbon emissions to meet global standards, "With due emphasis on sustainability, the company is continuously improving upon its processes, product basket, policies while building an ambitious roadmap for the future."

Steel Authority of India Ltd, under the ministry of steel, is the country's largest steel-making company having an installed capacity of about 21 million tonne per annum (MTPA).

SAIL produces iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, located principally in the eastern and central regions of India and situated close to domestic sources of raw materials. SAIL manufactures and sells a broad range of steel products.