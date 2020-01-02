Market
SAIL shares surge over 9% on strong December sales data
Updated : January 02, 2020 11:48 AM IST
SAIL shares have corrected almost 14 percent in the last one year, while the 10-year return on the stock is also negative by over 80 percent.
The PSU steel stock has gained over 42 percent in the last three months and 18 percent jump in the last one month.
Nifty Metal surged almost 2 percent in trade today led by Hindustan Copper, SAIL, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, MOIL, Nalco among others.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more