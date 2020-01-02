SAIL shares surge over 9% on strong December sales data

Shares of Steel Authority of India ltd (SAIL) jumped over 9 percent on Thursday after the public sector behemoth said it recorded a 47 percent jump in sales during December.

SAIL shares quoted at Rs 46.90 per share on BSE intraday, up 9.32 percent as of 11.29 am. The stock opened at Rs 44, up 2.5 percent from its previous close of Rs 42.90 and touched an intra-day high of Rs 46.90. The combined volume of shares traded on both the BSE and NSE has been over 5 crore so far today.

"The company has achieved the highest-ever sales in a month during December 2019. With sales of 1.68 million tonnes in December 2019, the company clocked a growth of 47 per cent over corresponding period last year (CPLY)," SAIL said in an exchange filing.

Incidentally, SAIL posted a jump of 36 percent year-on-year sales during November and the company is consistently maintaining the growth momentum in sales, it said.

SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that despite the challenging steel market conditions, SAIL has exhibited resilient performance consistently and will continue to do so in future also.

SAIL shares have corrected almost 14 percent in the last one year, while the 10-year return on the stock is also negative by over 80 percent.

However, the PSU steel stock has gained over 42 percent in the last three months and 18 percent jump in the last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal surged almost 2 percent in trade today led by Hindustan Copper, SAIL, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, MOIL, Nalco among others.