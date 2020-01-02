#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

SAIL shares surge over 9% on strong December sales data

Updated : January 02, 2020 11:48 AM IST

SAIL shares have corrected almost 14 percent in the last one year, while the 10-year return on the stock is also negative by over 80 percent.
The PSU steel stock has gained over 42 percent in the last three months and 18 percent jump in the last one month.
Nifty Metal surged almost 2 percent in trade today led by Hindustan Copper, SAIL, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, MOIL, Nalco among others.
SAIL shares surge over 9% on strong December sales data
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV