SAIL shares rally over 5% to hit 52-week high as co clocks best quarterly sales during March quarter Updated : April 05, 2021 12:04 PM IST The company's sales were at 4.27 million tonnes (MT) during Q4FY21, up 14 percent over the year-ago period. The domestic steel giant's crude steel production too increased by 6 percent during the quarter to 4.55 MT. Published : April 05, 2021 12:04 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply