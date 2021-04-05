SAIL shares rally over 5% to hit 52-week high as co clocks best quarterly sales during March quarter

Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) surged over 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 88.65 apiece on the BSE after the company clocked its best-ever quarterly sales during the quarter ended March 2021.

The company's sales were at 4.27 million tonnes (MT) during Q4FY21, up 14 percent over the year-ago period.

The domestic steel giant's crude steel production too increased by 6 percent during the quarter to 4.55 MT.

The company had clocked 3.74 MT sales and 4.31 MT crude steel output during the January-March quarter of fiscal 2019-20.

"Despite the volatility in the market during the year, the determined efforts by the company to improve its volumes saw it clock its best ever annual sales at 14.87 MT, a growth of 4.4 percent over 14.23 MT during FY'20," the company said in a regulatory filing.

SAIL chief Soma Mondal said, "After the difficult market conditions during the initial months of the financial year, the company adopted focused approach on improving its volumes, improving operational efficiencies, operating the facilities at optimum levels, de-leveraging its balance sheet, reducing its inventory levels, etc. The multi-pronged strategy has helped us top the performances during the month, quarter as well as the year."

The team effort by SAIL employees helped in seizing the opportunity offered by the pick-up in the economic activities in the country especially the steel intensive sectors like infrastructure, construction, automobiles, etc, she added.

In line with its focus on reducing the borrowings, the company has reduced its gross debts by around Rs 16,150 crore to stand at Rs 35,330 crore (provisional) as on March 31, 2021 vis-a-vis Rs 51,481 crore as on March 31, 2020.

At 11:25 am, the shares of SAIL were trading 1.31 percent higher at Rs 84.90 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 2.59 percent fall in the benchmark Sensex.