English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsSagar Cements Block Deal: ICICI Prudential MF acquires all of PGIM India's stake worth Rs 110 crore

Sagar Cements Block Deal: ICICI Prudential MF acquires all of PGIM India's stake worth Rs 110 crore

Sagar Cements Block Deal: ICICI Prudential MF acquires all of PGIM India's stake worth Rs 110 crore
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 12, 2023 11:43:53 AM IST (Published)

Sagar Cements was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Tuesday, where dealing room sources mentioned that a leading domestic mutual fund had carried out a clean-out trade in the company.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has acquired PGIM India Mutual Fund’s 4.68 percent stake in Sagar Cements Ltd. for Rs 110.58 crore through a block deal.

Recommended Articles

View All
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy 

‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy 

Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


According to the exchange data, PGIM India Mutual Fund sold 60,39,698 shares of Sagar Cements at a price of Rs 183.10 per share on Tuesday, which were acquired by ICICI Prudential MF.
As of December 31, 2022, PGIM Mutual Fund held 62,73,333 shares, accounting for a 4.79 percent stake in Sagar Cements. ICICI Prudential MF did not hold any stake in the cement maker as of December 2022.
Sagar Cements was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Tuesday, where dealing room sources mentioned that a leading domestic mutual fund had carried out a clean-out trade in the company.
Sagar Cements has five cement plants with a total capacity of 8.25 million tonnes per annum in four states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. It targets a total capacity of 10 MTPA by 2025.
The company’s sales volume was 12,39,563 MT in the December quarter, around 67 percent higher than in the year-ago period. The production stood at 12,38,824 MT in the quarter.
Shares of Sagar Cements are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 198.75. The stock is down 15 percent so far this year.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Sagar Cements

Previous Article

HFCL shares recover from the day's low after over Rs 120 crore order win from a Reliance unit

Next Article

Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X