Sagar Cements Block Deal: ICICI Prudential MF acquires all of PGIM India's stake worth Rs 110 crore

Sagar Cements was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Tuesday, where dealing room sources mentioned that a leading domestic mutual fund had carried out a clean-out trade in the company.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has acquired PGIM India Mutual Fund’s 4.68 percent stake in Sagar Cements Ltd. for Rs 110.58 crore through a block deal.

According to the exchange data, PGIM India Mutual Fund sold 60,39,698 shares of Sagar Cements at a price of Rs 183.10 per share on Tuesday, which were acquired by ICICI Prudential MF.

As of December 31, 2022, PGIM Mutual Fund held 62,73,333 shares, accounting for a 4.79 percent stake in Sagar Cements. ICICI Prudential MF did not hold any stake in the cement maker as of December 2022.

Sagar Cements was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Tuesday, where dealing room sources mentioned that a leading domestic mutual fund had carried out a clean-out trade in the company.

Sagar Cements has five cement plants with a total capacity of 8.25 million tonnes per annum in four states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. It targets a total capacity of 10 MTPA by 2025.

The company’s sales volume was 12,39,563 MT in the December quarter, around 67 percent higher than in the year-ago period. The production stood at 12,38,824 MT in the quarter.

Shares of Sagar Cements are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 198.75. The stock is down 15 percent so far this year.