Sadbhav Infrastructure's shares rally 7% over stake sale of 9 operational road projects

Updated : January 09, 2020 01:30 PM IST

Sadbhav Infrastructure’s shares rallied over 7 percent intraday on Thursday over proposed stake sale of nine of its operational road projects.
At 1 pm, the shares rose 0.40 percent to Rs 37.50 per share on the NSE while on an intraday basis, the share price rallied 9.77 percent to Rs 41.
The company in a BSE regulatory filing on Wednesday said that the board of IndInfravit Trust has approved the preferential allotment of up to 18.88 crore units at Rs 116.75 per unit aggregating to Rs 2,204.82 crore.
