Sadbhav Infrastructure Project shares fall 18% after CARE Ratings downgrades subsidiary

Shares of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project (SIPL) declined over 18 percent on Friday after CARE ratings downgraded the credit rating of Rohtak-Hissar Tollway, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, to D from BB+.

The stock fell as much as 18.4 percent to Rs 58.75 per share on the BSE. At 10:30 AM, the stock was trading 5.6 percent lower at Rs 67.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex lost 0.03 percent (10 points) to 39,576.

"In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to above subject, we hereby clarify that Rohtak-Hissar Tollway Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, received provisional completion certificate on 29th July 2016 and accordingly RHTPL has been collecting toll since approx last 3 years. Toll collection in this SPV has remained subdued in past due to the presence of various alternate routes nearby this project," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has supported this project by infusing funds of approx Rs 167.06 crore up to 31st March 2019. This infusion is over and above the equity infusion of Rs 110 crore million in this Project, it added.

The company said that it shall clear the pending dues worth Rs 6.5 crore by today.

"As in the past, SIPL and Sadbhav group as sponsors to the project remain committed to the project financially and to the interest of all its stakeholders including lenders, NHAI, etc. SIPL is not a guarantor to the debt availed by RHTPL. SIPL has a comfortable liquidity position with cash, bank and its equivalent amounting to Rs 1,70.37 crore as on 31st March 2019. RHTPL shall clear the pending dues of approx. Rs 6.50 crore today," the filing said.

