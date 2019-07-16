cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
S&P ends near flat as Citigroup results sink banks; Nasdaq hits new high

Updated : July 16, 2019 06:17 AM IST

Though Citigroup shares erased nearly all their losses to end just 0.1 percent lower, the S&P 500 bank index slid 1.0 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 27,359.16, the S&P 500 gained 0.53 point, or 0.02 percent, to 3,014.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.04 points, or 0.17 percent, to 8,258.19.
Boeing Co shares slipped 1.0 percent following a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday that its 737 MAX jet could stay grounded until early 2020.
DCB Bank Q1 Results: Here are the key expectations

Federal Bank Q1 results preview: Key things to watch out for

Infosys or TCS: Which stock brokerages prefer post Q1 earnings?

