S&P ends near flat as Citigroup results sink banks; Nasdaq hits new high
Updated : July 16, 2019 06:17 AM IST
Though Citigroup shares erased nearly all their losses to end just 0.1 percent lower, the S&P 500 bank index slid 1.0 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 27,359.16, the S&P 500 gained 0.53 point, or 0.02 percent, to 3,014.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.04 points, or 0.17 percent, to 8,258.19.
Boeing Co shares slipped 1.0 percent following a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday that its 737 MAX jet could stay grounded until early 2020.
