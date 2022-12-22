S Chand sells entire stake in edtech platform to PhysicsWallah for Rs 14 crore

S Chand will make a 2x return on its investment post the exit from iNeuron.
S Chand and Co. has informed the bourses that it has sold the entirety of its stake in the edtech platform iNeuron Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. to PhysicsWallah. The 6.05 percent stake was sold for a total consideration for Rs 14 crore.
PhysicsWallah offers courses and study materials for JEE, NEET and other engineering entrance as well as state board exams.
S Chand had acquired the shareholding in the AI and Data Sciences focused ed-tech platform iNeuron in two tranches - in December 2021 and in September 2022. The transaction also involved their two wholly-owned subsidiaries - Vikas Publishing and Chhaya Prakashani. The company's co-investors - Mukesh Sharma Family Trust will also exit their positions in iNeuron.