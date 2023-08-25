CNBC TV18
S. Chand Group soars to new heights— here's a look at the educational publisher's impressive milestones

S. Chand Group's recent surge on the price volume chart, coupled with its impressive financial performance and strategic growth plans, showcases its prominence in the education sector. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains well-positioned to make a lasting impact on the future of education in India.

By Reema Tendulkar  Aug 25, 2023 2:11:13 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
S. Chand Group, a prominent Indian publishing and education services company, recently made headlines as it burst onto the price volume chart on August 24, 2023. The stock's remarkable surge of 14 percent not only marked a fresh 52-week high but also drew attention due to trading volumes that were five to six times higher than usual. This surge was not an isolated event; rather, it is part of a larger narrative of impressive achievements and growth for the company.

In the first quarter of this financial year, S. Chand Group reported impressive earnings. Year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth saw a notable increase of 3.5 percent, a significant accomplishment in itself. However, what truly stands out is that this represents the highest-ever revenue growth for the company in the first quarter. Further bolstering their financial strength, gross margins remained consistently high at 68-69 percent.
Additionally, S. Chand Group made significant strides in its financial stability. The company's net working capital days decreased by a substantial 19 days, demonstrating improved efficiency in managing its resources. Most notably, the company achieved an important milestone by becoming debt-free as well. With a cash balance of approximately Rs 55 crore, S. Chand Group now enjoys a strong financial position.
During a recent conference call, S. Chand Group revealed its ambitious plans for growth. The company earmarked Rs 20 crore for a potential acquisition, indicating its intent to expand its reach and offerings within the education sector. This strategic move is expected to further solidify its position as a key player in the industry.
Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, added to the company's momentum by inaugurating the joint session of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education. This event not only signified government support for the education sector but also underscored the importance of companies like S. Chand Group in shaping the future of education in India.
S. Chand Group has come a long way since its inception in 1939. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has grown to become a leading publishing house specialising in books for primary, secondary, and higher education sectors. Notably, it was the first company in India to achieve an ISO 9001:2000 certification — a testament to its commitment to quality and excellence.
The stock's recent surge is just one part of its overall success story. Over the past month, S. Chand Group's stock has gained more than 17 percent, further reinforcing its status as a rising star in the Indian education and publishing industry.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
X