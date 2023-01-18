RVNL in upper circuit after consortium emerges lowest bidder for two Gujarat Metro projects

The total cost of the electrification work for the Surat Metro Rail is Rs 673.80 crore while the Ahmedabad Metro Rail project is worth Rs 384.30 crore.

Buy / Sell Rail Vikas share TRADE

Shares of state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) surged nearly five percent on Wednesday after the consortium of RVNL and Siemens India Ltd. emerged as the lowest bidder for two projects of the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation worth Rs 1,058 crore.

The two projects include electrification work for the Surat Metro Rail Corporation and Ahmedabad Metro Rail Corporation.

The two projects involve the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a power supply receiving and distribution system, 750V DC third rail traction electrification, and Scada System for the Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I and Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II.

The total cost of the electrification work for the Surat Metro Rail is Rs 673.80 crore while the Ahmedabad Metro Rail project is worth Rs 384.30 crore.

In the consortium, Siemens India Ltd. holds a 64 percent stake and RVNL has a 35 percent stake. The letter of Award is yet to be issued by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. The two orders will be completed by the consortium within 19 months.

Earlier this month, RVNL also received an order worth Rs 166.26 crore from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for the Surat Metro Rail project.

Last month, the Railway Ministry public sector undertaking (PSU) announced that it was appointed as the project implementation agency for the UTF Harbor Project in the Maldives, a strategic project of the Government of India worth an estimated Rs 1,544.60 crore.

On December 23, 2022, the railway public sector undertaking also received a Rs 199 crore contract for the construction of a depot cum workshop from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.

Shares of RVNL are trading nearly 5 percent higher at Rs 78.15.