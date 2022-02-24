Sensex plunges 2,100 pts, Nifty50 sinks below 16,450 after Russia move on Ukraine; here's what else is hurting the bulls

It was a bloodbath on Dalal Street on Thursday with the BSE Sensex hitting a six-month low, amid a global sell-off after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. Crude oil skyrocketed to fresh seven-year peaks .

The 30-scrip sensex Sensex index nosedived 2,116.1 points or 3.7 percent to 55,116 -- its lowest intraday level since August 20, 2021. The broader Nifty50 benchmark plummeted as much as 649.5 points or 3.8 percent to 16,413.8 -- its lowest since December 20, 2021.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the move is intended to protect civilians and is in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences. Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine

war

All sectors as well as broader market gauges bore the brunt of a prevalent panic among investors. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell as much as 5.6 percent during the session, and its smallcap counterpart as much as 6.3 percent.

The India VIX - known in market parlance as the fear index - spiked as much as 38.4 percent to almost 34, its highest level since June 2020.

"Besides the Russia-Ukraine crisis, there could be multiple reasons for nervousness among market participants, including the F&O expiry, soaring crude oil rates, imminent Fed rate hikes, state elections and the new margin system," AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets, told CNBCTV18.com.

Here are some key factors running high on investors' minds:

Geopolitical tension: Moscow's move drew international condemnation, with the European Union saying it is planning the strongest, the harshest package of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit. It approved a first round of sanctions on wednesday.

Rising crude oil prices: Global benchmark Brent surged past $103 per barrel to its highest since August 2014. Russia is the world's second largest oil producer. India meets the lion's share of its oil requirement through imports.

FII outflows: A sustained withdrawal of funds from Indian shares has been one of the key negative factors for Dalal Street. FIIs have so far this month net sold Indian shares worth Rs 21,632 crore ($2.9 billion), provisional exchange data shows. February could be a fifth straight fund of FII outflows.

Fear of more aggressive Fed policy normalisation: Investors globally have been closely monitoring inflation readings from major economies and central bank commetaries to assess the timeline and magnitude of long-impending hikes in interest rates from pandemic-era lows.

Worsening inflation: Surging consumer prices are among the main reasons behind the Fed's hawkish tone. Businesses across industries have been struggling against rising raw material rates.

High equity valuations: Many experts have time and again flagged expensive valuations of Indian equities. Foreign brokerages as well as the RBI have raised concern over skyhigh valuations.