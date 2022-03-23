Opening bell: Sensex gains 209 points, Nifty above 17,400; OMCs mixed

Indian equity benchmarks began Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking gains across global markets. Investors, however, continued to be cautious on geopolitical tensions on account of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex began the day up 209.3 points or 0.4 percent at 58,198.6 and the border blue-chip index Nifty50 started the day at 17,405.1, up 89.6 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.

Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, State Bank of India, SBI Life and Axis Bank were among the top blue-chip gainers in the first few minutes of the session. Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Britannia, BPCL and ITC were the top laggards.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Reliance Industries were the biggest contributors to the gains in both headline indices.

Equities in other Asian markets hit three-week highs as cash fleeing tumbling bond markets flowed back toward big tech and other beaten-up sectors.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent, with Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney all registering similar gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.5 percent to a two-month peak. S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent, the Dow Jones 0.7 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite two percent.

Crude oil prices rose, recovering losses from the previous session, after industry data showed US crude stocks fell last week. The latest US reading highlights tight global supplies amid the hit to Russian output from economic sanctions on Moscow.

Brent crude futures climbed by $1.1 or 0.9 percent to $116.5 a barrel, having shed 14 cents in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 87 cents or 0.8 percent to $110.1 a barrel.