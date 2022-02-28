It was a volatile day for investors on Monday as Dalal Street began a four-session trading week. Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 swung between gains and losses amid a choppy session, as caution persisted among investors globally tracking news updates about the Russia-Ukraine war. The West imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The 30-scrip index gyrated 1,216 points to touch 56,049.5 at the strongest level of the day, recovering all of the day's losses after hitting 54,833.5 in the first half of the day following a gap-down start . The broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 16,734, having slumped to as low as 16,356.3 earlier in the day.

Gains in oil & gas, IT and metal shares helped the headline indices rise above the flatline in afternoon deals, though losses in financial, auto and pharma shares continued to play spoilsport.

At 1 pm, both indices were up 0.1 percent. The Sensex was up 42.5 points at 55,901 and the Nifty50 at 16,681.5, up 23.1 points.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the biggest contributors to the recovery in headline indices. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the biggest drags.

Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, PowerGrid and Bharat Petroleum - up between 3.4 percent and 7.1 percent - were among the top blue-chip gainers. On the other hand, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's HDFC Bank, M&M and Eicher - down between 1.8 percent and 2.7 percent - were the worst hit among the 21 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

The India VIX - known in market parlance as the fear index - jumped as much as 11.4 percent to 29.8 during the session.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed on Sunday to have officials take part in talks with Russia “without preconditions”, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin further escalated tensions by placing his nuclear forces on alert.

On the domestic front, analysts awaited official data on India's gross domestic product (GDP) for more clarity on the pace of economic recovery from the pandemic lows.

Here are some key factors impacting the market now:

Geopolitical tensions: Investors assessed newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine conflict closely. Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert amid escalating sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Bank of Russia raises the key interest rate to 20 percent from 9.5 percent and banned foreigners from selling Russian securities.

Crude oil prices: Crude oil jumped on Monday amid rising geopolitical uncertainty. Benchmark Brent futures surged as much as 7.6 percent to $101.3 per barrel, and WTI futures as much as eight percent to $98.9 a barrel.

Assembly Elections 2022: Polling is underway for the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur. Talks are already on for likely scenarios post-results in the states that have voted.

FII outflows: As of February 25, FIIs have so far this month net sold Indian shares worth Rs 41,771.6 crore though DIIs made net purchases of Rs 37,941.3 crore, provisional exchange data shows. February is likely to be the fifth straight month of FII outflows, which have been one of the major factors preventing headline indices from revisiting their all-time highs touched in October 2021.

Fear of aggressive monetary policy normalisation: Investors globally have been closely monitoring inflation readings from major economies and central bank commentaries to assess the timeline and magnitude of long-impending hikes in key rates from COVID-era lows.

Accelerating inflation: Surging consumer prices are among the main cause of the Fed's hawkish tone. Businesses across industries in India and around the globe have been struggling against rising raw material rates.

High equity valuations: Many experts have time and again flagged expensive valuations of Indian equities. Foreign brokerages as well as the RBI have raised concern over sky-high valuations.