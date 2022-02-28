It was a volatile day for investors on Monday as Dalal Street began a four-session trading week. Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 swung between gains and losses amid a choppy session, as caution persisted among investors globally tracking news updates about the Russia-Ukraine war. The West imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The 30-scrip index gyrated 1,216 points to touch 56,049.5 at the strongest level of the day, recovering all of the day's losses after hitting 54,833.5 in the first half of the day following a gap-down start. The broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 16,734, having slumped to as low as 16,356.3 earlier in the day.
Gains in oil & gas, IT and metal shares helped the headline indices rise above the flatline in afternoon deals, though losses in financial, auto and pharma shares continued to play spoilsport.
At 1 pm, both indices were up 0.1 percent. The Sensex was up 42.5 points at 55,901 and the Nifty50 at 16,681.5, up 23.1 points.
Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the biggest contributors to the recovery in headline indices. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the biggest drags.
Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, PowerGrid and Bharat Petroleum - up between 3.4 percent and 7.1 percent - were among the top blue-chip gainers. On the other hand, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's HDFC Bank, M&M and Eicher - down between 1.8 percent and 2.7 percent - were the worst hit among the 21 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
The India VIX - known in market parlance as the fear index - jumped as much as 11.4 percent to 29.8 during the session.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed on Sunday to have officials take part in talks with Russia “without preconditions”, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin further escalated tensions by placing his nuclear forces on alert.
On the domestic front, analysts awaited official data on India's gross domestic product (GDP) for more clarity on the pace of economic recovery from the pandemic lows.
Here are some key factors impacting the market now:
(Edited by : Akanksha Upadhyay)