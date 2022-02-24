These 10 Nifty stocks cost investors Rs 2.4 lakh crore in 7 days; do you have any of these?

By Sandeep Singh
Shareholders of 10 Nifty50 stocks have lost Rs 2.4 lakh crore in mere seven days, as their cumulative market cap came down to Rs 21.6 lakh crore from Rs 24 lakh crore.

Indian equity benchmarks nosedived on Thursday as heightened geopolitical uncertainty ran high on investors' minds globally after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine. As the shockwaves of Russia-Ukraine newsflow reached Dalal Street, the Sensex and Nifty50 saw their steepest fall since May 2020. Both headline indices extended losses to the seventh day in a row. 
During this period, 10 worst performers on the Nifty50 benchmark burned Rs
2,42,564.6 crore of investors' cash, according to exchange data.
Their cumulative market capitalisation — or market value — came down to Rs Rs 24,04,510.1 crore from Rs 21,61,945.5 crore.
Here's the list:
StockChange in market capitalisation since Feb 15 (in crore rupees)
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-1,53,677.1
JSW Steel-17,319.2
Adani Ports & SEZ-13,302
Grasim Industries-11,296.2
Divi's Labs-10,338.7
HDFC Life-8,091
Tata Motors-7,954.2
UPL-7,625.2
Bharat Petroleum-7,473.1
Hero MotoCorp-5,487.8
Overall, investors lost Rs 19.6 lakh crore in wealth in the seven-day period, as the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 242.7 lakh crore, exchange data shows.
