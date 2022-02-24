Indian equity benchmarks nosedived on Thursday as heightened geopolitical uncertainty ran high on investors' minds globally after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine. As the shockwaves of Russia-Ukraine newsflow reached Dalal Street, the Sensex and Nifty50 saw their steepest fall since May 2020. Both headline indices extended losses to the seventh day in a row.

war

During this period, 10 worst performers on the Nifty50 benchmark burned Rs

2,42,564.6 crore of investors' cash, according to exchange data.

Their cumulative market capitalisation — or market value — came down to Rs Rs 24,04,510.1 crore from Rs 21,61,945.5 crore.

Here's the list:

Stock Change in market capitalisation since Feb 15 (in crore rupees) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -1,53,677.1 JSW Steel -17,319.2 Adani Ports & SEZ -13,302 Grasim Industries -11,296.2 Divi's Labs -10,338.7 HDFC Life -8,091 Tata Motors -7,954.2 UPL -7,625.2 Bharat Petroleum -7,473.1 Hero MotoCorp -5,487.8

