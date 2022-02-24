Indian equity benchmarks nosedived on Thursday as heightened geopolitical uncertainty ran high on investors' minds globally after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine. As the shockwaves of Russia-Ukraine newsflow reached Dalal Street, the Sensex and Nifty50 saw their steepest fall since May 2020. Both headline indices extended losses to the seventh day in a row.
During this period, 10 worst performers on the Nifty50 benchmark burned Rs
2,42,564.6 crore of investors' cash, according to exchange data.
Their cumulative market capitalisation — or market value — came down to Rs Rs 24,04,510.1 crore from Rs 21,61,945.5 crore.
Here's the list:
|Stock
|Change in market capitalisation since Feb 15 (in crore rupees)
|Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
|-1,53,677.1
|JSW Steel
|-17,319.2
|Adani Ports & SEZ
|-13,302
|Grasim Industries
|-11,296.2
|Divi's Labs
|-10,338.7
|HDFC Life
|-8,091
|Tata Motors
|-7,954.2
|UPL
|-7,625.2
|Bharat Petroleum
|-7,473.1
|Hero MotoCorp
|-5,487.8
Overall, investors lost Rs 19.6 lakh crore in wealth in the seven-day period, as the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 242.7 lakh crore, exchange data shows.
