Sensex, Nifty50 drop as Russia-Ukraine crisis rattles global shares; should investors buy the dip?

Indian shares were deep in the red on Tuesday tracking weakness across global markets amid mounting geopolitical tensions after Russia ordered troops into two eastern Ukrainian regions.

Financial, IT and oil & gas stocks were the biggest drags on both headline indices, Sensex and Nifty50, amid a broad-based sell-off.

At 2 pm, both Sensex and Nifty50 were down one percent, having recovered more than half of their intraday losses. The 30-scrip index was down 569.5 points at 57,114.1 and the broader Nifty benchmark at 17,028.2, down 178.5 points.

Earlier in the day, the Sensex plunged as much as 1,288.7 points or 2.2 percent to 56,394.9 and the Nifty slid to as low as 16,843.8, shedding as much as 362.9 points or 2.1 percent from its previous close.

Volatility also persisted ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due on Thursday.

All of NSE's sectoral gauges were in the red, with the Nifty Bank having managed to recover three-fourths of its intraday losses. The banking index was down half a percent in late afternoon deals.

As many as 42 Nifty50 stocks were below the flatline, with BPCL, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, TCS, UPL, SBI and SBI Life being the worst hit, down 2-4 percent. On the other hand, Infosys, ONGC, Cipla, Eicher Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers.

TCS, SBI, ITC and Tata Steel were the top drags on both headline indices.

Key factors hurting the market

Geopolitical tension: Uncertainty on the Russias-Ukraine front is running high on investors' minds. Moscow's move drew international condemnation, with US officials saying Washington in coordination with allies was planning to announce new sanctions on Russia - the world's second-largest oil producer.

Rising crude oil prices

FII outflows

Fear of bigger, earlier-than-anticipated rate hikes

Worsening inflation

High equity valuations

COVID

Broader markets also weakened, though the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices recouped more than half of the day's losses.

From the midcap and smallcap segments, Lodha, Vodafone Idea and Dhanvarsha Finvest were among the top losers, down 3-11 percent. On the flipside, Rajesh Exports, Supreme and Indiabulls Real Estate, up 4-12 percent, were among the top gainers.

What to do in the market now?

"Sector rotation appears to be taking place... Frontline stocks look good now... Banking is the best bet," AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets, told CNBCTV18.com.

Crude oil prices jumped by more than $2 per barrel over concerns about supply disruption. Rising crude prices affect emerging markets such as India, which meets the lion's share of its oil demand through imports.

Steve Bryce of Standard Chartered said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 there is less likelihood of crude oil hitting the $150 per barrel mark, and it remains to be seen how supportive the US will be to Ukraine.

He expects the dollar to weaken going forward but is of the view that high oil prices will only hurt the economy if they surpass the $150 mark.

Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Capital told CNBC-TV18 he is impressed with the fortitude of Indian investors. He expects the geopolitical situation to be inflationary and does not see the market bottoming out soon.

Global markets

European shares began the day on a weak note tracking the global sell-off. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 1.9 percent in early deals before recovering some of those losses.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.3 percent at the last count, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street after a holiday.