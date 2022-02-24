Russia-Ukraine crisis: Fear index India VIX hits highest since June 2020 amid geopolitical tensions

As heightened geopolitical tensions sent global markets tumbling on Thursday, Dalal Street's own gauge of volatility hit the highest level recorded since June 2020. The NSE's India VIX index - also known in market parlance as the fear gauge - surged as much as 38.4 percent to almost the 34 mark.

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 tanked more than three percent amid a global sell-off after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.

All sectors were deep in the red, with the heavyweight financial services space being at the forefront of the market-wide crash. The Nifty Bank index, along with its private bank, PSU bank and financial services peers, tanked around three percent.

"Undoubtedly, volatility is likely to remain on the higher side till the time this global uncertainty does not fade away," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

"When the India VIX jumped beyond 24 earlier this week, that itself was a sign of caution. Today when things actually escalated with respect to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we are seeing a massive surge in the index," he said.

In a televised address, Putin claimed that it is intended to protect civilians. He said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine, and that Russia is not targeting to occupy Ukraine.

Broader markets also bore the brunt of the bloodbath on Dalal Street, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 barometres plummeting more than three percent each. The smallcap index entered bear territory, having retreated more than 21 percent from its peak.

What should you do now?

Chavan of Angel One suggests traders to stay light and avoid aggressive bets.

"Investors can capitalise on the opportunity to accumulate quality propositions in a staggered manner," he added.

The India VIX index cooled off somewhat in mid-morning deals, though still holding above the 30 mark. At 10:25 am, the fear index was up 25.5 percent at 30.8.