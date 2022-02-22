Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty50 extend losses to 5th session amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a fifth straight session on Tuesday amid a global sell-off triggered by heightened geopolitical tensions, after Russia ordered troops into eastern Ukraine. Both headline indices, however, recouped more than half of their intraday losses. Selling across sectors pulled the Sensex and Nifty50 lower, with financial, IT and oil & gas stocks being the worst drags.

Both headline indices ended 0.7 percent lower. The 30-scrip closed 382.9 points lower at 57,300.7, and the broader Nifty benchmark settled at 17,092.2, down 114.5 points from its previous close. During the session, the Sensex tanked as much as 1,288.7 points to 56,394.9 and the Nifty slid to as low as 16,843.8, down 362.9 points from its previous close.

Tata Steel, BPCL, TCS, SBI Life and Tata Motors, closing between 2.7 percent and 4.1 percent lower, were the worst hit among the 33 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

On the other hand, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher annd Hindalco, managing to finish with gains of between 0.9 percent and 1.7 percent, were among the top blue-chip gainers.

TCS, HDFC Bank, SBI and Tata Steel were the biggest contributors to the fall in both benchmark gauges.

All of NSE's sectoral indices closed in the red.

Global markets

European shares recovered some of their initial losses in a volatile session, as crude oil hit a seven-year high as the continent's eastern flank stood on the cusp of war. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.7 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.1 percent, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Wall Street after a day's holiday.